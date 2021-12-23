Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 47,706 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,580 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.53 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

