Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 50,335 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 50,335 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

