WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 56.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

