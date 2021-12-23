WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $281.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

