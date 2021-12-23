Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,600 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $1,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. Argus Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Argus Capital (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.