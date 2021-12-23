Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,600 Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the third quarter worth $1,515,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. Argus Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

