Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 100,431 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,431 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVSB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,547,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KVSB opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.64.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

