Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.
WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
