Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.26. 15,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.