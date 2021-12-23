Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

