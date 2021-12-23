Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.