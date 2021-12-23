Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $454.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.53.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

