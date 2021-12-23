Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,288 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $163,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NUAN opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $18,004,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

