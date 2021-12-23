Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,446 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hess by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE:HES opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

