Whittier Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after buying an additional 210,969 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,266,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,099,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI opened at $91.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $93.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.13.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

