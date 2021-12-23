WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $766,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after acquiring an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after acquiring an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

