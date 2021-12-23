WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 360 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,227.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,018.73 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,387.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,565.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,019.57.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

