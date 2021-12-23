WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,739 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

