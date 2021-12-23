WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,797 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.