Wrapped BNB Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $548.10 or 0.01078535 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.97 billion and $898.33 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,414,817 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

