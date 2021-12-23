Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $482.72 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $482.72 or 0.00942883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $164,124.84 and approximately $1,493.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00043613 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.