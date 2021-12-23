Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after purchasing an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.