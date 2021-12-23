Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Xylem by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xylem by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

