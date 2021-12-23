YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.89.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.32. 10,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63. YETI has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

