Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 406,654 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the second quarter worth about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 367.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

