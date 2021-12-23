Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $3.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 million and the lowest is $3.76 million. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $1.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,377 shares of company stock worth $389,530 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 105,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

