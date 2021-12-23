Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Alteryx posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,350. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 71.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 0.69. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

