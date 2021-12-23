Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 128.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 780,395 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $23.58.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.