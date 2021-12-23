Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 144,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

