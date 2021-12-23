Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of PRLD opened at $13.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.45. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $626.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.44.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

