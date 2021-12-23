Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to post sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.43 per share, with a total value of $201,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $82.44. 276,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,028. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

