Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Stantec also reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 1,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,503. Stantec has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

