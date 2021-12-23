Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.65 million and the highest is $67.64 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $221.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.54 million to $237.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $206.90 million, with estimates ranging from $183.37 million to $234.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.76. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,704. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 101,800 shares of company stock worth $2,771,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

