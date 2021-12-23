Zacks: Analysts Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $737.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.92 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Avaya by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 246,553 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

