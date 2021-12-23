Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558 over the last three months. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

