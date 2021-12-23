Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $22.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.41 billion and the highest is $22.56 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $103.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.70 billion to $103.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $97.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.92 billion to $107.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 55,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

