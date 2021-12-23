Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report $738.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.79 million and the highest is $785.10 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $658.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

ATI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

