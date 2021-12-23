Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,868. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

