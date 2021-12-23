Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.12. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,868. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.
About Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
