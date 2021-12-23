Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce sales of $277.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.94 million. Ferro reported sales of $259.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferro stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.79. 1,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.47. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

