Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $175.01 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 million, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 3.27. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

