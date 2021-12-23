Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNSP opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

