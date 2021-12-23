Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce sales of $67.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.40 million and the highest is $68.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,865. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

