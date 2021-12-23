Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.09. 527,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,446. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

