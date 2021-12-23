Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Prologis reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

PLD stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $165.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

