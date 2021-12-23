Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Roku reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $233.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,203. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.