Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,403. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

