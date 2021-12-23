Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) to Hold

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 333,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

