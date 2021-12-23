Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Strong Sell

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 13.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.