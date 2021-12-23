Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Hold

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of FSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. 8,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,370. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.27. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

