Zacks Investment Research Lowers H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Sell

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.84.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H. Lundbeck A/S (HLUYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.