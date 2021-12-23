Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.87.

LILM stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

