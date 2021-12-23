Zacks Investment Research Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $432.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on North American Construction Group (NOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.